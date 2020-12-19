iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $30.86. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 20,494 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000.

