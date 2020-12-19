Iridium (IRD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,360.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Iridium has a market cap of $43,329.58 and $1,360.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 185.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

Iridium Coin Trading

Iridium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

