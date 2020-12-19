iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

