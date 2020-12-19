iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 347.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $41.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

