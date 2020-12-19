iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter.

IBML opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

