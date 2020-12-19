IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 2,484,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,465,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

