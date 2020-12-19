Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 14,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,694,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JBL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

