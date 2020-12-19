Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Shares of JKHY opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

