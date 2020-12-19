James W. Whalen Sells 10,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Targa Resources stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Capital One Financial upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.