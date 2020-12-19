Jane Street Group LLC Invests $594,000 in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

