Jane Street Group LLC Invests $630,000 in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AACQU. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,702,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,346,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,675,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,975,000.

OTCMKTS:AACQU opened at $10.98 on Friday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

