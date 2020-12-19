Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,980 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,378,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 283,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.