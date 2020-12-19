Jarvis Network Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $582,694.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

