John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDGJF. HSBC cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

John Wood Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

