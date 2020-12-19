John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDGJF. HSBC cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

John Wood Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.