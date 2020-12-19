Joint Ventures 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,141.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $25,003.42 and $2,141.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00137915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00770601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00172422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00122845 BTC.

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

