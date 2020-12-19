Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Tops $19,845.27

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $19,845.27 and $1,585.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00141185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00742565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00176651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00368314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00075406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00118185 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

