Jonathan B. Degaynor Sells 10,000 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SRI stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.85. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stoneridge by 58.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stoneridge by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stoneridge by 453.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 37.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

