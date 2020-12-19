JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

OTCMKTS FOUR opened at $70.72 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.