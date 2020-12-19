JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.80

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.80 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 205309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.30 ($1.66).

The stock has a market cap of £153.77 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 866.30.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

