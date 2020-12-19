Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKAYY. HSBC raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. 72,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

