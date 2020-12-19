Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKAYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 72,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,650. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

