JUST (JST) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $47.84 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00141940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.00741795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00177594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00370280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00119203 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.