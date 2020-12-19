JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. JUST Stablecoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00134559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00767658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00168228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00123508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077586 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

