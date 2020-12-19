Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Market Capitalization Tops $17.17 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $13.05 or 0.00056311 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and $559,430.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00137311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00767377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00171667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00380474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00122345 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

