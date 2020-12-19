JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.27

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.27 and traded as low as $81.00. JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.22.

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

