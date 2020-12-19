Katrina Lake Sells 48,827 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20.

On Friday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,322,806.77.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,318,228.56.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,257,014.01.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,297,705.06.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,100. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.08 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. BidaskClub raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.