KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.40. KBR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KBR by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 368,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,672,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 148,527 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 32.8% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 313,655 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

