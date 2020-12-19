Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for $466.36 or 0.02012174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $93.27 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00137311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00767377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00171667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00380474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00122345 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

