Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Up 5.3%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $82.74. 301,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 128,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 60,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

