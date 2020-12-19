Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.53. Approximately 2,355,735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 950,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,510,000 after purchasing an additional 835,558 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,752,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,050,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

