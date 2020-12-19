Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 466.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

