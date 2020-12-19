KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $169,162.89 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $738,763.38.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,419,057.96.

Shares of KREF opened at $18.25 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KREF. Citigroup lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

