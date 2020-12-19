KLDiscovery (NASDAQ:KLDI) Trading Down 30.9%

Shares of KLDiscovery Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDI) were down 30.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KLDiscovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

KLDiscovery (NASDAQ:KLDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million.

About KLDiscovery (NASDAQ:KLDI)

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services.

