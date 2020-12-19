Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

KN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knowles by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.96. 2,605,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,382. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

