Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KOD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD opened at $140.48 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,760.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $3,802,272.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,857,000 after purchasing an additional 560,336 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,266,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.