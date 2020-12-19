KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at CIBC

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) stock opened at C$11.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.61 million and a PE ratio of 150.27. KP Tissue Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

