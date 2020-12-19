Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 2,534,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 744% from the average daily volume of 300,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

KRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.06.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($1.62). Analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Ridloff purchased 2,630 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $49,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega purchased 450,000 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,437,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,315,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 553,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,220 over the last 90 days.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

