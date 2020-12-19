KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 1% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $63.56 million and $7.77 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00056504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00374430 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025729 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001995 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

