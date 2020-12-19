Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on KURA. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,042 shares of company stock worth $8,948,280 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.