Kusama Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $492.40 million and $58.14 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be bought for $58.13 or 0.00250903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00137037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00765831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00171326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00380590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00077620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00122171 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

