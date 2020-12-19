La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.93. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.