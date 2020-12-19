Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives CHF 51.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 51.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

