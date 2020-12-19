Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Trading Up 7.8%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $48.50. Approximately 297,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 130,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85.
In other Laird Superfood news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone purchased 90,910 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Laird Superfood during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF)
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.