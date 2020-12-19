Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Trading Up 7.8%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $48.50. Approximately 297,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 130,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone purchased 90,910 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Laird Superfood during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

