Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $408.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after acquiring an additional 331,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.97. 2,587,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,726. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $516.65. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

