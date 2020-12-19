Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0276 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $42,756.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and DEx.top. In the last week, Lamden has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

