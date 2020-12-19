Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) Shares Down 9.3%

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) shares dropped 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 11,489,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 514% from the average daily volume of 1,872,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings II by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings II by 10.0% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

