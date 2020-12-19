Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Roth Capital downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,737,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

