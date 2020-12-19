Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $757,331.08 and $1,191.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00057115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00379153 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026028 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

