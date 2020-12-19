LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Tops $7.62 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $40,206.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00404592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,010,877,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,325,378 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

