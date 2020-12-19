LikeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.62 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $40,206.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00404592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,010,877,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,325,378 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

